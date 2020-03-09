Mother: The court failed me

Kinda Hall, mother of 17-year-old Sadiuq Maloney tried everything she could to save her son from being drawn into gang activity. She even begged the courts to have him placed in a rehabilitation centre. But despite her attempts he was constantly drawn to the "fast life."

That life ended last Thursday when he was ambushed by gunmen in an apartment on Las Lomas Street, St Helena Village. Outside the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Hall told Newsday on Monday morning that her son could have still been alive if the courts had done what she begged them to do a year ago.

She said the family tried to talk her son out of following bad company many times and even moved to out of the area where they lived to get him away from the criminal element. These attempts didn't work.

Maloney moved back to Chaguanas and was staying by a friend whom Hall had warned him to stay away from. When the family tried to convince him to return home, his mother said, "he told me, 'don't come to look for me because people out for me.'"

She said the Children Court was her last hope. "I told the court he was unruly and I brought evidence in a video I got from someone with him robbing a place. I asked them (to) take him from where he was and put him somewhere, YTC or a home. After a year in court they told me they cannot do anything because the Chinese people he robbed from didn't make a formal report."

"I went down on my knees in that court and yet still nothing. If they had taken me seriously, my boy might have been be alive today. The courts have failed me, they failed my child and the only time you feel it is when it reaches home. "

Police said Maloney was shot several times around 10.30 pm when he returned to his apartment. Neighbours saw Maloney on the ground and called the police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.