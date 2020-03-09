Mother finds body of murdered son

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder of a 28-year-old Tunapuna man after he was shot dead near his home early on Monday morning.

They said Vaughndell Joseph’s mother heard gunshots outside her St Vincent Street, Tunapuna home at around 12.15 am but thought nothing of it.

When she left the house at around 6.30 am, she found her son’s body in a drain near a track opposite the house.

She called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Joseph dead.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.