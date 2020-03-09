Cocaine in cookbook lands man in hot water

A 40 year old man from Tranquility Heights, Signal Hill will reappear in court on Thursday charged for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

John O’Neil, a caretaker based in the United Kingdom for the past 14 years was arrested on March 4 after it was alleged he concealed 61 grammes of cocaine in a Naparima Girls Cookbook to be shipped to England via an express courier.

O'Neil appeared before Magistrate Duane Murray in the Scarborough Magistrate Second court on Monday. He was not called upon to plea as the charge was laid indictably.

He was placed on bail with surety in the sum of $65,000.

O’Neil was represented by attorney Sidonia John. The charge was laid by officers of the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearm Bureau.