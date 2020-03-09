Beeput tops Female Vocal Solo class

APA Swingers won the folk choir competition on Thursday at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. - Gary Cardinez

COMPETITION continued in the 33rd Biennial Music Festival at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on Thursday evening in several open classes.

First up was Class OP-A1 Female Vocal Solo with Apres un Reve by G Faure as the test piece. Eighteen competitors were scheduled to perform before adjudicator Dr Richard Tang Yuk but only ten delivered. Before giving the results, which he said was very hard to arrive at, Tang Tuk said the song is about being awakened from a sweet dream and then complimented the performers.

“I applaud you for doing so well as the test piece is French and while it is a gorgeous piece, French is a very difficult language.”

He then called all the competitors on stage saying, “Tonight I will give you all a mini master class. With their music in hand, Tang Yuk proceeded to explain the music and movement of the test piece. He even went on the piano and accompanied the singers as they went through the song.

In the end, Clarice Beeput came out on top with 88 marks while Misty-Ann Knights placed second with 87 points and Renee Lawrence was third with 86 points.

The second competition was Class OP-B3 Gents Vocal Duet with L Simon’s Lilly’s Eyes from The Secret Garden as the test piece.

Of the four entrants, three performed and Kevin Humphrey and Marc Morancie were very popular winners. They were followed by Jeromy Thomas and Kayin James in second and Jamel Williams and Tarik Williams in third. The points received were 86, 85 and 84 respectively.

Tang Yuk told the singers he found the selection of the test piece very interesting as it was not the usual. “It is a contemporary piece which you can’t do very slow as the tempo affects the emotion of the piece so you have to get it just right, added to this, the song has very challenging change of keys.”

The third class was OP-C3 Folk Song Choirs with their own two selections with a duration of four minutes each. The very small audience in the hall was totally disappointed as they only saw and heard two of the six choirs listed to appear. APA Folk Swingers with Tina and Tonago and Eh Bien Oui Don Don with Zingay and Dis Long Time Gal.

While the two choirs provided a very good show, members of the audience said they would have like to see Malick Folk Performing Company, Bishop Anstey High School Staff Chorale, University Singers and The Lydians in the line up as listed in the programme.

APA Folk Swingers took first place with Eh Bien Oui Don Don coming in second.

After the show, one patron said, "It is about time they stop fooling us. In most of the classes the programme has a very long listing of competitors and very few truly come to perform.”