Bascombe captures sprint double at Carifta trials

Lalenii Grant of Mercury threw the discus 36.58m on Sunday at the NAAA 2020 Carifta trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY DENNIS ALLEN FOR @TTGAMEPLAN - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

SHANIQUA BASCOMBE completed the sprint double, on the second and final day of the TT Carifta trials, when she claimed the women's Under-20 200m on Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The TT athletes competed in their respective events to qualify for the Carifta Games in Bermuda, from April 11 to 13.

Bascombe, representing Cougars, followed up from her 100m gold medal on Saturday to win the half-lap race in 24.43 seconds. Naomia Campbell of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) was second in 24.47 while Kyah La Fortune (Simplex) captured the bronze medal. In the men's U-20 equivalent, Chazz Alexander (Simplex) claimed the gold medal in 21.57, Jordan Pope (21.74) of Concorde grabbed the silver medal while his clubmate Omari Lewis (21.83) placed third.

In the Boys U-17 200m, Keone John (Memphis Pioneers) stopped the clock at 22.24 for the gold medal. Second was Cougars` Michael Jack (22.48) and Joshua Mascall of FAS grabbed the bronze medal in 22.52. In the Girls U-17 half-lap, Janika Jordan of Cougars claimed gold medal in 25.14, ahead of Natasha Fox (25.50) and Kadija Pickering (26.24).

The men's U-20 800m was won by Aarin Simon of Memphis Pioneers clocking 1:58.53. Genesis Joseph (Health Olympians) was second (1:58.59) while Matthew Pulchan rounded of the top three spots, finishing in 1:59.40. In the women`s U-20 equivalent, Camile Lewis representing Fire Fitness was victorious, winning in 2:16.40, followed by Joanna Rogers of Cougars (2:24.25) and Kayla John (PFNJ) was third, clocking 2:33.29.

In the Boys Under 17 half-mile, Stefan Camejo (Memphis Pioneers) grabbed the gold medal in 1:59.42. Nellie Ambrition of St Vincent was second (1:59.71) and Tobago Select`s Roshane Symister was third (2:00.67). In the Girls U-17 version, Christie Maharaj (Memphis Pioneers) copped the gold medal in 2:22.68, with the St Vincent pair of Ashanti Richards (2:25.92) and Marlene Richards (2:27.65) trailing.

Maharaj, a student of Bon Air High School said, “My race was amazing, it was exciting, fun and exhilarating knowing that my parents and friends were in the stands screaming my name as I walked on the track. That gave me the confidence that I was lacking. It feels good being the champion, but I have to train harder and harder now to keep the title because there are always people coming for you.”

Commenting on what her preparations will be for CARIFTA, she said, “It is going to be a lot of mental preparation to help me focus and making CARIFTA last year I have a feel of how it is going to be. But, I need to be 100 per cent to make TT proud.”

In the multi-event, Antonia Sealy representing Fulfilling Athletics recorded 4768 points, in the women`s heptathlon to claim victory. Gianna Paul (El Dorado West Secondary) was second with a total of 4,069 points.

In the men`s octathlon, Joel Andrews of D`Abadie Progressive Atheltic Club amassed 5,251 points to claim the gold. Anthony Diaz (PFNJ) secured the silver medal with 5,112 points while Jy'Ll Roberts of Kaizen Panthers Athletic Club was third with 4,983 points.

Andrews said, “This was my first competition for the year as I was coming off an injury so I am quite satisfied with performance and I believe the work has just started.”