Woman bandit held, accomplice on the run

Central Division police believe they made a breakthrough in a series of robberies following the arrest of a woman who, police said, pretends to be a passenger to pounce on her unsuspecting victims.

Her male accomplice, a private for-hire driver, is on the run and police are calling on the public to help find him. The duo, who are in their early 30s and of African descent, use different cars to perpetuate their crimes.

Police said that since August, several people have reported that they boarded what they thought was a PH taxi driven by the man, always with a female passenger in the back. Halfway on the journey, the victims reported, the woman would attack them as the driver changed routes often to deserted areas.

The two would then rob the passenger of cash, cell phones, jewellery and other personal valuables. The victim would then be dropped off in the deserted area. The latest incident, police said, happened last week at Mahaica Trace in Mc Bean, Couva, where the two attempted to rob two women.

A struggle ensued between the victims and the woman in the backseat. The driver lost control of the car which crashed and ran out leaving the trio behind at the scene. The two victims reported the incident.

The suspect later went to police claiming she was a victim in the accident but was promptly arrested. Police said that the woman has been interrogated and provided investigators with valuable information on her male accomplice. Investigations are ongoing.