Two teens reported missing

Two teenagers have been reported missing by the police. In one case, Jason Roopchan, 16, of 6th Avenue, Barataria was last seen at his home on Saturday at 10.35 am and was reported missing around 1.40 pm on the same day.

Roopchan is of East Indian descent, brown complexion, approximately 5 feet,9 inches tall, slim built, with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a pair of black 3/4 pants, yellow jersey and black sneakers.

In the other incident, the St Joseph police are searching for 15-year-old Romella Barthol of Bushe Street, Curepe. She was last seen at her home around 6.30 pm on Friday. She was reported missing at 9.30 am on Saturday.

She is of mixed descent, 5 feet, 4inches, slim built, fair complexion, heavy built, with black short hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped dress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teenagers is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or at any police station or share information via the TTPS App.