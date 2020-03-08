TTFA has eyes on coronavirus

TT Football Association president William Wallace. - Marvin Hamilton

PRESIDENT of the TT Football Association (TTFA) William Wallace said the Soca Warriors’ two matches against Canada at the end of March are scheduled to be played, but he is willing to adjust if the threat of the coronavirus becomes more serious.

During a press conference at the Queen’s Park Oval,on Wednesday, Wallace was asked how the FA plans to manage the various national teams in the face of the coronavirus, “We have been keeping abreast of that. We have been talking to the relevant persons in the various countries. For example, in the Dominican Republic we asked about it. They seem to think that the threat level there is extremely low at this point in time.”

TT women’s Under-20 team competed in the Dominican Republic, at the Concacaf Under-20 Championships which started on February 22 and ends, on Sunday. During the team’s time in the Dominican Republic, that country recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Wallace added, “Concacaf was also asked and they said at this point in time they had no plans to change their schedule based on the threat levels.”

New head coach Terry Fenwick’s first assignment will be against Canada in two friendlies on March 27 and 31. “We are supposed to be playing two games with Canada at the end of March. Our director of football (Dion La Foucade) called the director of football in Canada yesterday (Tuesday) and they also said that threat levels in Canada are very low at this point in time, so the games remain on the table.”

The TTFA president said he is willing to adapt if the coronavirus forces changes to the football calender.

“If of course things change, of course we will have to go with whatever the changes are then.”

Wallace said a committee has also been set up to monitor the coronavirus. “The medical committee has also set up a coronavirus policy for the TTFA.”