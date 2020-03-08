TT Chamber welcomes covid19 response

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria. - Angelo Marcelle

THE TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Saturday welcomed the proactive stance taken by Government to address potential impact which the coronavirus could have on TT. This was view expressed by Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria.

Faria met with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Franka Costelloe to discuss this issue last week. He told Sunday Newsday, "I was very impressed with the approach of the Trade Minister and her team took, not just reaching out to various stakeholders but in the research her team did prior to the meeting."

Faria said the significant data which was provided by Gopee-Scoon and her team, facilitated a constructive discussion "which will proactively help us to deal with potential stock outs of raw materials and finished goods imports."

"We also did a survey with our diverse members, both manufacturers to importers, we also committed to widen the curve and contact the wider business community to get the broadest possible feedback on any supply chain challenges and to identify solutions to mitigate stock outs."

Faria also thanked the Health Ministry and Nipdec for meeting with suppliers to review the impact he coronavirus situation "will have on supplies to the health sector. He said, "This highlights the power and positive outcomes collaboration between government and the private sector could bring to the economy and people of TT."

Last week, Gopee-Scoon said, “As a country, and this applies to business as well, we all need to exercise patience and not build undue fear, but at the same time be prepared in the prevailing circumstances.”

Costelloe said, "The TTMA is gathering information and data from its membership to confirm the impact and measures being put in place."