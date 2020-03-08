Suspect released, mom of murder victim prays for justice

The bereaved 59-year-old mother of murdered sisters, who met their deaths less than four months apart, is praying to get justice. Sandaye Radhica Rampersad said: "I am praying for the best. I want justice." Her daughter Susan Seepersad, 34, was found with her throat slit last week Monday in an apartment at Rampersad Trace in Debe.

Police had detained a 24-year-old man whom tenants last saw her arguing with hours before the gruesome discovery. On Friday night on the instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, police released the unemployed man without charge. Seepersad recently moved into the complex and lived alone. She was the mother of two children.

Police seized a broken puncheon bottle and a kitchen knife believed to be the weapon used to kill Seepersad. Her younger sister, 26-year-old Annie Seepersad, was doused with puncheon rum on November 23 then set on fire during a domestic dispute at Ste Madeleine.

Annie died on November 29, six days later, at the San Fernando General Hospital. She was unmarried and did not have any children. A month later, police arrested and charged a 44-year-old man with the murder. The case is pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.