No confirmed covid19 cases

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov

In the latest covid19 update from the Health Ministry, via a press release issued on Sunday, the ministry says that up to Sunday, the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for the coronavirus is 34.

Of those 34 samples, none came back positive meaning that there are no confirmed cases of the virus which has infected over 100,000 people worldwide.

In response to reports that private labs are charging upwards of $900 to have samples tested for covid19, the ministry said (CARPHA) has the only lab that is certified to test samples for the virus and therefore is the only lab in the country that can confirm positive or negative results of the samples.

The ministry assured that it will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion as as such, the public is urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about covid19 as the spread of misinformation could be a danger to the public health.

ANTI-COVID19 MEASURES

Personal hygiene measures are effective to protect yourself and your loved ones from covid19.

* Wash your hands properly with soap and water;

* Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available;

* Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

* Dispose of tissue immediately after using;

* Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue;

* Avoid touching your face;

* Stay home if you are ill and;

* Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms.