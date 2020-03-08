Music sweet, music sweet!

Scarborough Methodist Primary School choir in their winning performance in the primary schools folk choirs category at Signal Hill Secondary School on March 4. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

The auditoriums of Naparima Bowl, San Fernando and Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago echoed with the sound of sweet music from schools choirs and musicians when the Music Festival began last week. Here's a look at some of the performances.