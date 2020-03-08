Features
Music sweet, music sweet!
Camille Moreno
Just Now
Scarborough Methodist Primary School choir in their winning performance in the primary schools folk choirs category at Signal Hill Secondary School on March 4. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID
The auditoriums of Naparima Bowl, San Fernando and Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago echoed with the sound of sweet music from schools choirs and musicians when the Music Festival began last week. Here's a look at some of the performances.
Josiah Ferrier, accompanied by Peter Lockhart on piano, sings Lurking in the pond at Naparima Bowl on March 4. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER
The Gabrielites Chorale perform in the junior calypso chorale category at Naparima Bowl on March 4. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER
Sharae Stanley and Liam Stanley play the test piece Gavotte in the piano duet at Naparima Bowl on March 4. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER
Whim Anglican students sing Nennen Say, placing third in the primary school folk choirs category at Signal Hill Secondary School on March 4. PHOTO BY DAVID REID
