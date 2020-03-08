Mohammed, Hosein put Red Force on top

TT Red Force’s Jason Mohammed ended Day 3, of the Regional Four Day tournement match, against the Barbados Pride, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on 113 not out. - Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

JASON Mohammed and Akeal Hosein did the same thing Shane Dowrich and Ashley Nurse did on Saturday, frustrate the opposition with a seven-wicket partnership to steer the TT Red Force into a strong position against Barbados Pride in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, on Sunday.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Saturday, Dowrich and Nurse rescued the Pride’s first innings with a 159-run seven-wicket stand that took the Barbadian franchise from 73/6 to 232 before the partnership was broken.

Mohammed and Hosein’s partnership was not as big, but equally important.

The pair came together with Red Force on 218/6 in the second innings, a lead of 197 runs.

Hosein challenged the Pride bowling with some attacking shots as the left-hander dominated the 86-run stand with Mohammed.

Hosein’s strike rate would have been even impressive in a 50-over regional match as he scored 55 off 52 balls with seven fours.

He was given out leg before to Nurse, before more lower order resistance frustrated the Pride.

Mohammed got his 11th first class century and ended the day on 113 not out with Anderson Phillip at his side on 13 not out.

Mohammed’s knock came off 221 deliveries and included 15 fours. Red Force closed day three on 343/9, a lead of 322 runs. Off spinner Nurse was the top bowler with 4/70 in 23 overs.

Earlier, Pride were dismissed for 260 in their first innings after starting the day on 254/9.

Fast bowler Phillip was the best bowler for Red Force with 6/59 in 18.2 overs.

The final day of the match will start at 10 am, on Sunday.