It is wrong! Boy, 11, sends YouTube message on domestic violence

Jared Johann Young says it is important for girls and women to be respected. - Rhianna Mc Kenzie

Eleven-year-old JARED YOUNG attends Specialist Learning Centre and has big dreams of becoming an actor. He is continually looking at trends in the entertainment world, and the global trend of the prevalence of violence against women did not escape his notice. It really bothered him so his mother, Newsday’s associate editor Carol Quash suggested that he record a video on the issue and post it to YouTube, to send a powerful message that violence against women is NEVER okay. The following is a first-person account of his experience.

I’ve always believed I was born to be in front of the camera, so for years I have been begging my mother to allow me to make videos of myself doing different things and post them on YouTube, you know, to start off my acting career. She promised me that when I came up with something “sensible” to post, she would let me.

Recently, I have been noticing a lot of news about girls and women being abused and sometimes killed. I remember one evening mom brought home a newspaper and the headline on the front page said, Woman Killed, and it also mentioned something about domestic violence. I asked her what it meant, and she said it involves violence or other types of abuse within a family.

I felt sad for all these girls and women who’ve been affected by domestic violence. I was also confused because it is something that I have never witnessed in real life. Mummy suggested that I do a video on saying no to violence against women to post on YouTube and I loved the idea.

However, when she told me I had to talk about a time I had disrespected a girl at school, I felt like I didn’t want to do it anymore because I am very ashamed of that experience and I don’t like talking about it. I also thought that some people would think I am a hypocrite because I had called the girl a very nasty name and then made a video speaking out against things like that. But mummy explained that because I was sorry about it and was willing to speak out against it, it would help people to understand why violence against women is such a bad thing.

She was right, because after the video was posted, one viewer commented, “Thank you, Jared. I am so proud of you as at this young age (no pun intended) you have absorbed such insightful analytical skills. It was good that you pointed out that you made a mistake and learnt a lesson from it. We do need young men, such as yourself to think about and share a perspective of non-violence, especially against girls and women. More young men such as yourself will change the future. Keep up the good work. I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing more of your videos in the future. With love, from a grandmother.”

I told mom what I wanted to say, and she helped me write a script. My aunty Rhianna filmed the video. I talked about how I had no idea what violence against women meant because I had never seen it in my family. How the many, many women and girls in my “village” are always respected, loved and kept safe, and how comfortable I feel around them. I pointed out that although we have a lot of disagreements and we sometimes get angry, abuse and violence is never used to solve anything, because I’ve always been taught that there are many other ways to express anger without being abusive. I shared that I am always allowed to express emotions at home, and that it is okay for me, a boy, to cry, laugh, feel scared, show sensitivity, or feel anxious. I used the video to remind men that it is never okay to hurt any girl or woman.

Filming the actual video was a little bit tough because I wasn’t always able to remember what I had to say in the correct order, and there were many bloopers. But the hardest part was having to talk about my big mistake. I am really embarrassed and sorry that I had offended my schoolmate. I have no idea where I had learned the name I called her, it had just slipped out because she had made me angry. The punishment by my principal and seeing how disappointed mummy was in what I had done was painful, but I deserved it. I know I will never do something like that ever again.

The video was posted on UCCN/PIFF Connection the YouTube channel of one my mother’s friends, Ed “Umoja” Herman, who is the founder of the Piton International Film Festival. So far it has been viewed over 500 times.

I am happy that I finally got to fulfil my dream of being on YouTube, and especially giving such an important message. After SEA on April 2, I will be starting my own YouTube channel and will be posting many more videos – both serious and funny, because I like doing funny too. Remember when you see it to like, share and subscribe.

And to all the girls and women, Happy International Women’s Day!