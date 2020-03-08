Former curator of zoo dies at 80

Hans Boos - Photo courtesy TT Field Naturalists' Club

Hans Boos, author and former curator of the Emperor Valley Zoo, has died.

While he could not give details, Zoological Society president Gupte Lutchmedial said Boos died on March 1 and was cremated on Thursday. He was 80 years old.

Boos was the author of Snakes of Trinidad and Tobago, the novel Parasites, Standing On My Head: Adventures of a Zookeeper Down Under, and over 100 scientific papers. He was past president of the TT Field Naturalists’ Club and a member of the Manatee Conservation Trust. He also successfully bred many endangered or threatened species.

Boos was also well-known for his 1993 arrest and charge for possession of pornographic videotapes, pictures and magazines. In 1996, he was arrested by Miami authorities and charged with distributing and acting in child pornography.

Lutchmedial said while Boos’ personal life may have been controversial, he was professional when it came to his career and about wildlife. He said Boos taught him everything he knew about reptiles, and was a mentor and adviser to him, especially in the early days of Lutchmedial’s appointment to the society's board.

“When I came on the board in the mid-1990s Boos had already left the zoo but whatever advice I asked for to contribute to the board he was always available to me. When I became president of the zoo he remained one of my main advisers because of his institutional knowledge on the zoo. His knowledge of reptiles was second to none. I never met anyone in TT who was as knowledgeable as him. He was a bible of knowledge for reptiles in Trinidad.”

He described Boos as a man of all seasons because he could discuss any topic, and was humorous and candid. He was also a regular visitor to the Nariva Swamp and had an extensive library.

Lutchmedial said Boos was extremely knowledgeable when it came to wildlife and was willing to share that knowledge with anyone, including students and employees of the zoo. He said Boos made a valuable contribution to the zoo and TT as a whole.