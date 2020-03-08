Experts: Coronavirus, high risk for diabetics

Endocrinology specialists Dr La Vern A Scott and Dr Chih Hao Chen Ku speak at the launch of the new diabetes drug, Toujeo at Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes have a higher risk of mortality if infected with covid19, endocrinology specialist Dr La Vern A Scott advised on Saturday.

"Diabetes paralyses the immune system, diabetics don't do well with infections," Scott said.

"Having exposure to the coronavirus makes them more susceptible to get the infection but when they are infected...their ability to overcome the infection is less than a non-diabetic."

He made these remarks at the launch of Toujeo – a new treatment for patients with type one and two diabetes, at Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.

Costa Rican specialist Dr Chih Hao Chen Ku explained the coronavirus will pose a higher risk to diabetics with high blood glucose levels when compared to those with regulated blood glucose levels. Patients with organ damage and other complications, such as cardiovascular disease, also face increased risk from the coronavirus.

There are an estimated 117,000 people in TT living with diabetes according to recent figures by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organisation says the disease is one of the world's leading causes of death.