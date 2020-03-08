Cops find loaded gun after chase in Chaguanas

Police from Central Division found a loaded gun on Friday night after they chase a man next to an abandoned house in Chaguanas.

The man, however, escaped through a track.

Reports are Sgt Ali together with PCs Ramoutar and Huggins were on mobile patrol in Enterprise at about 11 pm when they saw a man standing at Mayers Lane.

The man, dressed in a black hoodie and black jeans, looked at the officers and immediately ran to the back of the house and into a track.

The officers gave chase, but the man escaped into the darkness.

The officers searched the area and found one Colt 45 pistol containing four rounds 45 ammunition where he they saw him standing.

The officers also filled out 10 stop and search forms.