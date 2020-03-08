Coalition wants stronger government protection for women

President of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence Roberta Clarke has called on Government to take stronger action to protect women and girls from abuse.

Clarke said women were being killed even when they sought or obtained the protection of the police or the court.

In her message to the Prime Minister, Clarke said "our collective sorrow and the weight of our shared responsibility over the death of eight-year-old Mukeisha Maynard is a call to new urgency and action in responding to and in preventing further domestic violence."

Mukeisha died last month after she was reportedly beaten with a cutlass by her father, Michael, who then took his own life at their home in Kelly Village. An autopsy was inconclusive on the cause of her death. However, the little girl was said to have been abused by her father.

Clarke said solutions were available, but effectiveness depended on bolder leadership, better targeting of resources, a more comprehensive approach, and a commitment to all at the highest level of decision-making.

She said while there is much goodwill, the national response fell far short of what was needed.

Clarke said prevention approaches must be embedded in schools, and values of equality, empathy and non-violent approaches to conflict must be part of the teaching methods.

"We need effective first responder services...when victims go to police, they must be assured of effective action, including prompt investigation."

She said when victims applied for protection orders, they must be guaranteed a timely hearing.

Clarke spoke on Saturday at the Women's Rights rally and march at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain held for International Women's Day which is observed today.

The Alliance for State Action to End Gender Based Violence had a petition for the demands to increase effectiveness, accountability and transparency of the state; ensure sufficient financial support and resources for survivors and victims; amend the Domestic Violence Act; establish a social fund ; create a multi-stakeholder coordination mechanism that included civil society, academics and ministries; and invest in social reformation programmes to facilitate cultural change.