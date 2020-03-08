Caricom offers to help settle Guyana elections

Chairman of Caricom and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

Caricom has reached out to the Guyana government and opposition to help resolve tensions in the aftermath of regional and general elections there.

In a statement, Caricom chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said, “I have spoken to both the President and the Leader of the Opposition and indicated that Caricom stands ready to be able to be there to facilitate further dialogue and any actions that are necessary.”

Mottley continued, “We have done this on many occasions in the past, including in Guyana, when elections have been highly contentious and when social order and the rule of law has been threatened across the region.”

Mottley’s statement was issued hours after a protester was shot dead by police in Guyana and even as the acting Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire heard an appeal to strike out injunctions barring the election body from announcing the official results.

“We are very clear, every vote must be made to count; and transparently so. It is critical that good sense prevail. The preservation of law and order is paramount and all parties must work hard to ensure that there is peace on the roads and in the communities across Guyana. There has already been one death reported overnight. That is one death too many. We have noted that all sides have been making serious allegations against each other,” the statement said.

“In simple language, we ask the parties to recognise that the primary consideration must not only be who will be President but, moreso, who will be alive come next week or next month, for there cannot be a tolerance for any further loss of life.”

Mottley noted that the offer to help was not unprecedented as Caricom had intervened in similar instances in the past, including in Guyana, “when elections have been highly contentious and when social order and the rule of law has been threatened across the region.”

“We are family and this is what happens when there are disputes in families. We will work together to create the space for dialogue and resolution once there is an acceptance on the part of all parties that there is a higher interest beyond simply the result in this election.”

According to a Reuters report, Guyana police in a statement said its officers came under attack in the rural West Coast Berbice region after they cleared barricades set up on the road in an Indo-Guyanese community.

The statement said, “Police ranks whilst performing duty on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice, came under attack by protesters which resulted in several ranks being hospitalised and their attacker dead.”

The ruling A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition and the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP)/Civic coalition have claimed victory in the elections. The PPP/C and international observer missions in Guyana have expressed concerns over the declaration of results in the Demerara-Mahaica region which overturned a lead for the PPP/C in the regional elections in favour of the APNU/AFC.

International observers said giving out partial results was illegal and implored the government to respect the law.

“We call on President Granger to avoid a transition of government which we believe would be unconstitutional as it would be based on a vote tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency,” representatives from the United States, Britain, Canada and European Union said in a joint statement.

They expressed concern over “credible” allegations of election fraud that could influence the results.

The PPP/C obtained an injunction on Thursday to block a winner from being declared, because the results in Demerara-Mahaica, the most-populous electoral district in Guyana, had not been properly tabulated.