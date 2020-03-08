Augustine, Bascombe book spots

Shaniqua Bascombe (C) races to the finish line in the Girls Under-20 100m, at the TT Carifta Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Saturday. - Dennis Allen

DEVIN Augustine and Shaniqua Bascombe both made the Carifta standard when day one of the TT Carifta trials was held, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, on Saturday.

The TT athletes are aiming to qualify in their respective events for the Carifta Games in Bermuda, from April 10 to 13.

Augustine, of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ), sprinted to gold in 10.47 seconds in the boys Under-20 100m final to achieve the Carifta standard of 10.53 and the World Junior Under-20 standard of 10.58. Second-placed Dominic Cole, of Abilene Wildcats, and third-placed Jeremy Charles, also of PFNJ, finished in 10.69 and 10.78 respectively to miss the Carifta standard.

Bascombe, of Cougars, snatched gold in the girls Under-20 100m final in 11.70, but more importantly she sealed her spot in Bermuda, making the Carifta time of 11.74 and the World Under-20 time of 11.85.

Leah Bertrand, of Simplex, just missed the Carifta standard, ending second in 11.79. Naomi Campbell of PFNJ was third in 11.92.

Naeem Nelson, of Simplex, just made the Carifta mark of 10.98 in the boys Under-17 100m final claiming gold in that time.

The Cougars pair of Jordan Noel and Jorvan Westfield stopped the clock in 11.14 and 11.16 respectively.

In the girls Under-20 400m event, Rae-Anne Serville of Memphis Pioneers won in 54.55 to make the standard of 54.67.

A number of field athletes booked their ticket to Bermuda. Jeron James of Mercury easily made the standard of 14.00m in the boys Under-17 shot put when he won the event in 15.05m.

Tobago Falcons athlete Christopher Crawford threw the discus 50.54m to qualify for the boys Under-20 event.

The other qualifiers included: Kelsey Daniel, of Kaizen Panthers, who won the boys Under-20 triple jump in 15.93; Justin Guy, of Panthers, who claimed gold in the boys Under-20 110m hurdles in 13.79; Antonia Sealy won the girls Under-20 javelin with a 41.27m effort and Ashanti Marcelle, of Mercury, landed the shot put 13.38m to top the girls Under-17 final.

The Carifta trials continue on the second and final day at 10 am, on Sunday.