Virtues of sea moss

Used for centuries by Arawak and Carib Indians as a natural healing supplement. Sea moss or Irish moss is still enjoyed and has become so popular it is readily available on supermarket shelves in gelatin like form or ready mixed in the refrigerated sections.

It is a great source of Vitamin B, Omega 3 and many minerals (potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, chloride, sulphur, phosphorous, vanadium, cobalt, manganese, selenium, bromine, iodine, iron, and fluorine). It is also used by many West Indian men to boost their virility!

Sea moss is available dried and usually looks like a tangled mess of wiry grass bits beware though it carries a strong "ocean" smell. Once soaked in water with some lime juice for about 12 hours it becomes very soft. This substance is strained and then boiled in lots of clean water and left to cool. It is transformed into a slightly cloudy gelatinous substance. It is now ready for use in milky punches, smoothies, and shakes.

Sea moss contains the thickening agent carrageen which is used on a large scale as a commercial food thickener and stabiliser from ice cream to luncheon meats.

It is a source of potassium chloride, a nutrient which helps to dissolve catarrhs (inflammation and phlegm in the mucous membranes), which cause congestion. It also contains compounds which act as natural antimicrobial and antiviral agents, helping to get rid of infections.

Exceptionally rich in nutrients and antioxidants, sea moss is quickly gaining a reputation as the next big superfood, in line behind kale, blueberries, and fish rich in omega-3s. The healthful properties of sea moss include Vitamins A, E, F and K, calcium, potassium and sulphur.

To make sea moss gel:

Wash the sea moss, place in a large bowl, cover with water. Squeeze the juice of one lime over, leave for 12 hours. Strain and then place in a pot, cover with water, boil for about 10 minutes. Cool and use in punches etc.

Another option to prepare sea moss, wash in lots of running water, soak overnight in clean water with the juice of a lime. The next day simply drain sea moss and blend to a smooth puree. Bottle and refrigerate, use it as a thickener in your food preparation.

Sea moss punch

2 ounces sea moss gel

1½ cups milk

½ cup condensed milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 tsp lime zest

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

Blend all ingredients until thick and well combined

Add a good splash of bitters and enjoy.

Chocolate sea moss panna cotta

8g dried sea moss

2 cups whole milk

1 cup coconut milk

2 tsp cardamom seeds, ground

1 tbs vanilla

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 ozs Trinidad dark chocolate

Cover the sea moss in room temperature water for ten minutes.

Drain and add to a pot with the milks, cardamom and vanilla.

Bring mixture to the boil and then reduce to a low simmer for 15 minutes with the lid on. Stir in the sugar towards the end and then strain through a sieve, making sure you squeeze the jelly like substance agent from the seaweed as much as possible. Discard at this point.

Break the chocolate into pieces and place in a bowl, suspended over simmering water.

Melt the chocolate and then stir into sea moss mixture.

Grease 6 or 8 ramekins with vegetable oil, lightly.

Pour mixture through a sieve into a jug.

Now fill the ramekins. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Serve chilled.

Banana sea moss smoothie

2 ozs sea moss gel

1 large banana

1 cup pineapple juice

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Ice

Blend all ingredients until well incorporated.

