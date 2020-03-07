TTCF Wellness Challenge on Sunday

THE TT Cycling Federation launches its Wellness Challenge Road Race on Sunday.

In a media release issued by the fraternity’s public relations officer, Roxanne Chapman, this race commences at the Foreshore, proceeds to Couva and returns to its source. The terrain of the approximately 60 kilometres distance is relatively flat.

The Wellness Challenge Road race aims to promote cycling, wellness and bragging rights amongst both registered and unregistered local riders. While the challenge race is not designed for competing cyclists, they are also welcome to register.

This event pedals off on Sunday and concludes on September 20. The winning individual and team will receive a novelty item.

“The team novelty item will be passed on to the winner of the challenge carded for each month, unless the prior winner defends their title. At the end of the last challenge, a challenge trophy will be awarded to the team with the most points. Only a team prize will be awarded. Unregistered cyclist will be required to sign a waiver,” the statement read.

To qualify for the team novelty prize, each team must have a minimum of six riders. The challenge is considered completed 12 minutes after the first rider crosses the line. Three riders from the team must cross the finish line in the 12 minutes stipulated to be awarded points.

First place points will be awarded to the first team to finish with three riders within the stipulated time. No points will be awarded to the team after 12 minutes.

Only one novelty item will be given to the first to cross the line in their category. For individual riders one novelty prize will be given per category (first place). The age categories are as follows: 17-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and Over-70. Registration is $100 per challenge and is subject to change for successive challenges.

For cyclists not registered with the TTCF, numbers will be provided by the Federation. Police support and TTCF officials will be on hand to manage the challenge race.