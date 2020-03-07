TTBA to launch para-badminton initiative

THE TT Badminton Association (TTBA) is trying to grow its pool of athletes by pursuing a para-badminton initiative in 2020.

Navin Gayapersad, vice-president of the TTBA, told Newsday about the plans during the TTBA Boys and Girls Singles Round Robin Under-15 and Under-17 tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

Gayapersad said Pan Am Badminton held a course in Peru last year for para-badminton, with the TTBA sending representatives to the event. He said another para-badminton course is expected to be held in Barbados by mid-2020 and the TTBA plans to be involved.

Gayapersad said former TT player Trevor Smith is an inspiration to other local athletes and the para-badminton drive in TT will be in his honour.

"In his (Trevor Smith) time he would have been what we would consider today a para-athlete because at a very young age he lost his left hand in a boating accident. Within six months, (he) started playing with his right arm and became a national champion. What we want to do is start recognising some of our past athletes who contributed for years and years to the sport. We plan to launch the Trevor Smith Para-Badminton initiative in Trinidad and get people involved in that."

Gayapersad said the TTBA will work with the relevant people in TT to help get the initiative off the ground.

"We now building the programme. We are going to work with the (TT) Paralympic Committee to start the programme, identify athletes and get them involved in the sport, so it is something very new that we are going to start and we are very excited about it."

The TTBA vice-president said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is making strides in developing para-badminton.

"The BWF has made a very big push for para. We have had at least, within the last year, ten para-badminton tournaments under BWF."

Gayapersad says growing the sport of badminton in the region has to be a collaborative effort.