TT to face Mexico, Nicaragua, Bermuda in qualifiers

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will come up against hosts Mexico, Nicaragua and Bermuda in Group E of the CONCACAF Under 17 Women’s Championship in April.

The competition will take place from April 18 to May 3, at the Mexican Football Federation Headquarters, in Toluca, Mexico.

“The CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship is a significant competition in our region, and we know the Mexican Football Federation will prove an excellent host. The tournament will see the best women’s under-17 teams from across the Confederation compete for the right to represent Concacaf at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India,” said CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio.

The 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship will be disputed in two rounds, beginning with 16-team group stage (April 18-23). After round-robin play, the top three teams in each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four qualifier winners, Belize, Cayman Islands, Guyana and Honduras.

The 16 teams participating in the group stage have been divided in four groups of four teams and will play as follows (listed in the order drawn) –

Group E: Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda and Nicaragua

Group F: Canada, Jamaica, Panama and Dominican Republic

Group G: United States, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Cuba

Group H: Haiti, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Grenada

The knockout stage of the competition will begin on April 25 with the round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals on the 29th, semifinals on May 1, and the third-place match and final on May 3. All matches will be played in a single elimination format, with the finalists and third place match winner qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.

The 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship is part of what is set to be a year of Women’s Football at CONCACAF. In total, more than 1,400 girls and women from the entire region will have access to top level football tournaments, including the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, Girls’ Under-15 Championship and Women’s Under-20 Championship.