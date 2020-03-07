Tobago student out of quarantine

After 14 difficult days away from her family, the Tobago student who was suspected of having symptoms associated with the coronavirus, will finally be back home with her loved ones. She was discharged from an isolation unit at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, where she had been monitored for the past 11 days.

On Friday, Dr Tiffany Hoyte, acting County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), said the student has tested negative for covid19 and no longer needs to be quarantined. "Once she is released from quarantine, she is free to move about. She is no longer restricted at home.

"Today (Friday), is her last day, actually, of quarantine," she told reporters. "Remember, she was tested, multiple tests, and they are negative." Hoyte spoke at a news conference at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development's head office, Wilson Road,

She said the student is doing very well despite some of the harsh comments and even threats on social media. "And we have asked persons, again, to please cease and desist."

The student, who was studying on scholarship in China, returned to Tobago on February 21 and was immediately quarantined at her home in east Tobago. Her family was removed from the premises and health officials made daily check-ups on her. Three days later, she was transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital after developing a low fever, and was tested for covid19.

At a news conference on February 26, Hoyte said the student was in good health but was being monitored daily "in keeping with standards, even though she is negative." Last month, then Secretary of Health Dr Agatha Carrington expressed dissatisfaction with the isolation space in Tobago. Her concerns seem to have not fallen on deaf ears.

On Friday Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart said the agency had identified two shelters that can be used as isolation facilities for people suspected of having covid19.

"We are in possession at this time of two shelters, one of which can be easily deployed at quick notice to function as a portable isolation containment system," he said. "On the notice of our colleagues from the CMOH office, that resource can be easily be made available to the present situation or if a situation arose where it becomes necessary to be utilised.

"So we just want to ensure that the public is well aware that that state of readiness is sustained and is ready for utilisation any time we are called upon."