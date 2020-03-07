Stern John Invitational Cup carded for Squadron Ground

Stern John -

LEGENDARY Trinidad and Tobago striker Stern John will host the Stern John Invitational Cup on Saturday from 9 am at the Squadron Ground in Arouca.

John will be relaunching his Football Academy and this competition, which is sponsored by Miscellaneous Marketing, Fuente Clean Limited and 63 Lounge on the Avenue, will cater for three age divisions – eight-and-under, 10-and-under and 12-and-under.

It will be played in a five-a-side format with flying substitutions. Girls will be allowed to play in mixed teams. The team registration fee is $150. There will be trophies and medals at stake for the competing teams.

“This is my relaunch of the Stern John football academy,” said John. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring teams from within the football community to assemble and display their ability in a competitive but friendly environment. I will be there to have a look at the players as well as several of my friends in the football business. It is just a way of providing a opportunity for the youngsters to showcase themselves.”

John continued, “Of course my involvement in the academy will allow me an opportunity to pass on my experiences in the game to the young ones but also pay specific attention from a developmental aspect, trying to ensure that the kids marshal the basic techniques from a young age. It is important for them to develop good habits and work ethic before they move on to play at a higher level.”

The record leading goalscorer for Trinidad and Tobago (70 from 115 internationals) is currently the assistant coach of the Men’s Under-20 team and was also a recently a coach/scout at the Major League Soccer (MLS) Caribbean Combine in Jamaica.