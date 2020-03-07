PM seeks to deepen agriculture, energy link with Ghana

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharom Rowley as they arrived at the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana for Friday’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration. - PHOTO courtesy OPM

TT is seeking to deepen collaboration with Ghana in agriculture and energy.

The Prime Minister made this statement when he addressed independence day celebrations at the Baba-Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on Friday.

In 53 years of diplomatic relations between TT and Ghana, Rowley said, "We have pursued shared interests in our bilateral relations."

He said TT-Ghana collaboration in agriculture dated back to the colonial era. Rowley said TT wants to deepen its cooperation with Ghana in the development of both countries' respective cocoa sectors.

He said this would be done through initiatives such as exchanges in expertise and technology, training joint venture projects, cocoa tourism and the processing of cocoa into finished products. Rowley identified energy as another area of TT-Ghana cooperation.

He recalled that Ghana was one of the countries identified in 2007 by then prime minister Patrick Manning in his West African energy initiative. Rowley disclosed there are ongoing talks between the University of TT and Takoradi Technical University in Ghana, to develop human and technical resources in Ghana's energy industry.

He told the crowded stadium that in TT, Ghana would find a ready partner to assist in the development of its energy sector. Rowley added that it was for this reason, he was hoping TT and Ghana could agree on an air services arrangement.

He said this would facilitate direct flights between both countries, to facilitate the movement of people and goods.