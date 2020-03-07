"Photos of the Day: March 7"

N Touch
We are champions!: Cardinals Football Academy players celebrate with former national striker Stern John and their coach Gyasi Nkrumah after winning the Stern John invitational football cup at Squadron Grounds, Henry Street, Arouca. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale
Power vocals: Cory Mendez, winner of the men’s vocal solo, at the Music Festival, Queen's Hall, St Ann's.  - Gary Cardinez


Brain food: A schoolboy learns about eating healthy from a Ministry of Health representative at the Ministry of National Security's Crime Prevention Programme, Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Vidya Thurab

Roots man: A member of the RootsTT Foundation performs during the launch of the Black Power exhibition at National Library and Information System (NALIS), Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

Music on our minds: Left Ultimate Rejects members Joel Aming, left, and Edghill "MX Prime" Thomas, second from right, hang out with New Fire's electronic musical director, Albert Petzold, second from left, and creative director Gerry Williams, right at the launch of the New Fire Festival at Trinidad Theatre Workshop, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

