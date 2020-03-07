Man, 23, charged with killing ex-cop's son

Charan Dev Singh -

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard has instructed police to charge a 23-year-old Couva man with last month’s murder of Charan Dev Singh.

Gaspard gave the instructions on Friday night having reviewed a file submitted by PC Kyrn Lewis of Homicide Bureau Region III. PC Vialva is expected to lay the charge against the man who lives at Paradise Avenue in Mc Bean.

He is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.

Singh, 25, was the son of a retired policeman Mathura Singh and lived at the family’s home at San Francisco Settlement, Chickland Road, Freeport. He worked as an information technology analyst.

Police said Singh, his father and two other people were at a neighbour's house, shortly before 9 pm, on February 12 when two masked gunmen announced a hold-up. The gunmen ordered them to lie on the ground.

The retired cop fired a shot with his licensed gun and the gunmen returned fire, hitting Singh in his chest.

Singh was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he died.