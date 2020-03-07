Kantasingh grabs six in National League

EXPERIENCED left-arm spinner Kavesh Kantasingh grabbed six wickets as PowerGen ended day one in their TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I round four clash against Queen's Park II in a commanding position at the PowerGen Ground in Penal, on Friday.

Kantasingh ended with 6/44 as Queen's Park II were all out for 154. Fellow spinners Dave Mohammed and Ancil Bhagan were also among the wickets taking 2/11 and 2/41 respectively.

Batting for Queen's Park II, Camillo Carimbocas was the top batsman with 44 and Mikyle Louis contributed 36. In reply, PowerGen closed on 39 without loss.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, Central Sports were 183/6 at stumps against Raw Fitness Victoria United with left-handed Kjorn Ottley leading the way with 81. Former national youth player Jovan Ali was the best bowler with 3/40 and former national player Sherwin Ganga took 2/53.

All matches will continue at 10 am, on Saturday.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground: FC CLARKE ROAD 232/7 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 65, Keddy Lesporis 36; Yannic Cariah 2/37, Javon Searles 2/61) vs QUEEN'S PARK I.

At PowerGen Ground: QUEEN'S PARK II 154 (Camillo Carimbocas 44, Mikyle Lewis 36; Kavesh Kantasingh 6/44, Dave Mohammed 2/11, Ancil Bhagan 2/41) vs POWERGEN 39/0.

At Invaders Ground: CENTRAL SPORTS 183/6 (Kjorn Ottley 81; Jovan Ali 3/40, Sherwin Ganga 2/53) vs RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UNITED.

At Inshan Ali Park: PREYSAL 231/3 vs ALESCON COMETS.