Govt to regulate 50,000 security officers, dogs

Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. -

Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds said Government is seeking to regulate the country’s 50,000 security officers to provide 100,000 more eyes in the crime fight. He was piloting a motion to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on The Private Security Industry Bill, 2019 in the House Friday.

He said the approximate number of 50,000 private security personnel was based on information from the National Security Ministry. He explained most of the personnel work with the 268 private security companies though some work individually.

Hinds said the personnel have been unregulated and “doing their own thing”. He stressed that, together with uniformed force of sworn personnel together with a large private security industry, together with which bridges have been built, the country will have done well in its fight against crime and criminality.

He said with terrorism private security operators and their “100,000 extra eyes” can play a critical role. He pointed out that sometimes officers are not suitably attired or trained for the rigours or dangers of the job and noted cases of security personnel being killed. He also said that some officers are paid minimum wage and the bill was seeking to address circumstances faced by the officers.

Hinds said that firms who fail to provide equipment, uniforms and training will commit offences under the legislation. The legislation also covered guard dogs and stipulates that every dog is provided with adequate food, shelter and exercise. “Some firms do not provide their staff with basic sustenance.”