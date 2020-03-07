FemCom to give trouble at Little Carib

Rhoma Spencer will perfrom at FenCom's Givin' Trouble. -

THE Little Carib Theatre will partner with female comedy team FemCom on International Women’s Day, March 8, for the show Givin’ Trouble.

The show features FemCom’s Lyrix (Louris Martin Lee-Sing) and Just Lisa (Lisa Allen-Agostini) with guest performers calypsonian Stacey Sobers and stand-up comedian Rhoma Spencer.

The historic institution founded by choreographer Beryl McBurnie, the Little Carib Theatre continues to nurture and showcase women’s talent with the FemCom collaboration.

For Allen-Agostini, her performances began there as a teenager, she said in a media release.

“I was 18 the first time I performed there, and it has always been part of my career as a writer and performer,” said Allen-Agostini, an award-winning writer and the author of the Young Adult novel Home Home. She and Lee-Sing started FemCom about a year ago and produced ten shows since then.

“To have the Little Carib Theatre as our venue partner is an opportunity to expand our shows and audience,” Allen-Agostini said.

Lee-Sing is a well-known actor, director and producer who founded her own theatre company, Brown Cotton Outreach. “We make feminist jokes to entertain but we always keep our eye on the big picture: that we are TT women artists breaking into a male-dominated field. The majority of women don’t get to do what we do. That’s the definition of ‘givin’ trouble.’

“Aunty Beryl was the original woman givin' trouble. As a woman of colour in the 1940s she established the Little Carib against all odds and created a place for Caribbean dance on the world stage. She was an inspiration,” Lee Sing said in the release.

Givin’ Trouble’s guest performers are also outspoken women. Canadian-TT performer Rhoma Spencer is gaining attention as one of the few Afro-Caribbean women doing stand-up comedy in Canada. Stacey Sobers, former Calypso Queen, this year sang No Woman No Fraid, an anthem against oppression.

For information call the Little Carib Theatre at 868-622-4644, or contact FemCom on Instagram and Facebook at @femcomtt or WhatsApp 868-681-8895.

Showtime is 6 pm.