FemCom to give trouble at Little Carib
THE Little Carib Theatre will partner with female comedy team FemCom on International Women’s Day, March 8, for the show Givin’ Trouble.
The show features FemCom’s Lyrix (Louris Martin Lee-Sing) and Just Lisa (Lisa Allen-Agostini) with guest performers calypsonian Stacey Sobers and stand-up comedian Rhoma Spencer.
The historic institution founded by choreographer Beryl McBurnie, the Little Carib Theatre continues to nurture and showcase women’s talent with the FemCom collaboration.
For Allen-Agostini, her performances began there as a teenager, she said in a media release.
“I was 18 the first time I performed there, and it has always been part of my career as a writer and performer,” said Allen-Agostini, an award-winning writer and the author of the Young Adult novel Home Home. She and Lee-Sing started FemCom about a year ago and produced ten shows since then.
“To have the Little Carib Theatre as our venue partner is an opportunity to expand our shows and audience,” Allen-Agostini said.
Lee-Sing is a well-known actor, director and producer who founded her own theatre company, Brown Cotton Outreach. “We make feminist jokes to entertain but we always keep our eye on the big picture: that we are TT women artists breaking into a male-dominated field. The majority of women don’t get to do what we do. That’s the definition of ‘givin’ trouble.’
“Aunty Beryl was the original woman givin' trouble. As a woman of colour in the 1940s she established the Little Carib against all odds and created a place for Caribbean dance on the world stage. She was an inspiration,” Lee Sing said in the release.
Givin’ Trouble’s guest performers are also outspoken women. Canadian-TT performer Rhoma Spencer is gaining attention as one of the few Afro-Caribbean women doing stand-up comedy in Canada. Stacey Sobers, former Calypso Queen, this year sang No Woman No Fraid, an anthem against oppression.
For information call the Little Carib Theatre at 868-622-4644, or contact FemCom on Instagram and Facebook at @femcomtt or WhatsApp 868-681-8895.
Showtime is 6 pm.
