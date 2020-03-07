EOC chairman laments killings of women, girls

(Left to right) Equal Opportunities Commission research officer Annmarie Price, chairman Lynette Seebaran-Suite, vice chairman Dr Beverly Beckles and CEO Devanty Maraj Ramdeen at the My Sister's Keeper rally, Centre City Mall, Chaguanas on Friday. PHOTOS BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

While there are many women's achievements to celebrate, society is still plagued by violence against women Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) chairman Lynette Seebaran-Suite said on Friday.

The EOC held a rally – My Sister’s Keeper – at Centre City Mall carpark, Chaguanas in recognition of International Women’s Day (IWD) which is on March 8.

Seebaran-Suite said it was alarming that there have been so many domestic violence cases recorded to date and lamented that some of have resulted in deaths.

She said, “It is sad that there are so many women and girls, who, after securing a protection order from the court, met their deaths at the hands of their partner who has left the relationship.

“It is very unfortunate we still have this high level of femicide in TT.”

Seebaran-Suite said although there are laws in place and various entities set up to address domestic violence against women, it is important that the public is aware of where help can be sought.

She said, “It is not only for the people who are victims of domestic violence, but the public at large to speak out and help someone who they suspect might be a victim.

“It is about making sure everyone knows about the avenues that offer assistance and to not be afraid to lend a hand.”

One of the shortfalls of society, she said, is turning a blind eye to a situation that requires intervention.

She questioned, “How can we as a society stand by and see a situation of threats being levied and nothing being done?

“We have to develop a number of responses to stop these incidents.

“It could be an intervention or diversion programme for men who are slipping off the edge.”

Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit also encouraged people to speak out against violence and to seek the necessary assistance.

She said, “Women can achieve a lot and overcome a lot. We need to help each other and stick together.”

She added that it was disturbing that there continued to be so many domestic violence cases against women and urged for a collective effort to stop such acts.

The rally included information sessions on protection orders, legal advice on domestic violence, counselling, shelters for women, the role of the police in safety and protection, mediation services, family planning and support for children and families.

Participants included the Office of the Prime Minister – Gender and Child Affairs Unit, Rape Crisis Society, Victim and Witness Support Unit, Gender-Based Violence Unit, Coalition against Domestic Violence, Ministry of Social Development and National Services Division, Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, Domestic Violence Survivors Reaching Out, among others.

The theme for IWD is an equal world is an enabled world. Its hashtag is #EachforEqual.