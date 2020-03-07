Deyalsingh: No covid19 cases so far

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. SUREASH CHOLAI -

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is adamant that no one in TT has tested positive for covid19 to date.

He spoke during a sitting of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Deyalsingh said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has done 30 tests and were all negative.

He was replying to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, who asked him to confirm or deny reports that a female national had tested positive for the coronavirus at a private medical institution and was in quarantine at the Caura Hospital.

"I have asked the national community and all parties to come together...and be responsible," said Deyalsingh. He said that while some people have been responsible, there are some who insist on "inviting" the virus into TT.

"There is no one., not man, woman, child, national, foreigner, UNC, PNM or union. There is no one under quarantine at Caura," said Deyalsingh.

He said these questions bring panic to citizens.

Deyalsingh also said should the need arise, there was an adequate supply of medication available to treat the virus.

But, he added, "There is no cure or specific silver-bullet drug anywhere to treat coronavirus."

He said the virus is treated symptomatically and that for these symptoms, there was a more than ample supply of treatment.

"For instance, if the person is experiencing shortness of breath, we give them bronchodilators and oxygen."

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan asked if training programmes had been instituted for health workers in hospitals to deal with the virus.

Deyalsingh said training is done at the start of every flu season, and has been adapted and customised to secure the health and safety of health workers.

First responders, he said, have been trained in the case definitions of the signs and symptoms and infection prevention control, as well as how to put on and take off personal protective equipment.