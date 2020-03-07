Curepe taxis raise fares

Travellers between Curepe and Port of Spain via the highway were recently disgruntled to discover that the fare had been increased from $7 to $9. The change took effect on February 28.

The Curepe/Tunapuna Taxi Drivers Business Group, via its Facebook page, said the reason for the increase is that the Licensing Office has informed the Association that several of the popular minivans which are being registered as taxis can carry a maximum of 440 kilograms (970 lbs), as endorsed by the Cancellation Certificate presented upon registration of the vehicle.

According to the group, they have been told by the Licensing Office that the Nissan Serena, Toyota Voxy and the Toyota Noah can therefore only transport a maximum of six passengers without exceeding the maximum gross weight of the vehicle. In addition, vehicles which were previously registered with a different seating capacity must be amended upon annual inspection and routine road check exercises.

The Licensing Office has also advised the group that if any of the above vehicles are caught with seven passengers by police or licensing authorities in a road exercise, the authorities will require that one of the passengers voluntarily disembark the taxi in order for the journey to be completed. A ticket and demerit points will also be issued.

Since the change in policy was effected, the group says some taxis have continued to carry seven passengers. They are encouraging members of the public to report these errant drivers by posting a picture of the license plate or messaging it to the group’s Facebook page. They are advising passengers to refuse to board a taxi if this will overload the vehicle, or to leave an overloaded vehicle. The group said it will also send information received on overloading to the police.