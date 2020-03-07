Batik designer Althea Bastien dies

One of TT’s most prominent fabric designers, batik artist Althea Bastien, has died.

Bastien died at her home in St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on March 4.

Born in 1933, Bastien was introduced to batik while training as a primary school teacher in England, developed a passion for it and became very interested in the process. She taught herself and produced batik fabrics for many years creating a stir in TT’s fashion industry.

Bastien was known for her works in fabric collage and abstract designs with bright colours. She held many exhibitions both at home and abroad in major cities.

Her funeral will take place on March 12 at St Ann’s RC Church, St Ann’s Avenue, Port of Spain at 10.30 am.