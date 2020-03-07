Acting PM: TT not getting involved

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert speaks at Parliament at the Red House in Port of Spain on Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said Government will not be getting involved with the Guyana elections situation. He was responding to a prime minister’s question in the House Friday from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who asked whether or not Government has recognised the David Granger administration as the new government of Guyana following the recently concluded elections.

Imbert replied: “It may very well be that the member for Oropouche East has better information than the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of TT. We in TT in the Office of the Prime Minister have not yet been informed as to the nature of the new government of Guyana as far as I have seen.” He said according to informal reports the matter is still being determined and therefore the question is premature. Moonilal asked, in light of statements by significant nations regarding the election, if Government is prepared as well to issue a statement based upon developments in Guyana as these nations have arrived at the conclusion that the electoral process was indeed flawed. Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, however, did not entertain the question. Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked what was TT’s position given that Caricom has expressed dissatisfaction with results from Guyana election. Caricom in a statement expressed concern about allegations being made regarding tabulation of results and called on the Guyana Elections Commission to ensure all legal and procedural processes are faithfully complied with regarding the vote count and declaration of results.

Imbert replied: “Firstly I will not accept anything the member for Naparima says without checking it first. And secondly, unlike the UNC, the PNM does not interfere in the internal affairs on another sovereign state.”