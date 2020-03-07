2 men charged with murder, woman released

PC Kyrn Lewis of Homicide Bureau Region III after he was called to the bar in 2018. He submitted the file on the murder of Kevon Francois to the Office of the DPP on March 6, 2020. -

Two men are expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of 36-year-old Kevon Francois. Police released a 22-year-old woman without charge on Friday night.

On March 2, Central Division police found Francois’ body with gunshot wounds, at about 9 pm, in a house on Goodwill Street, Lendore Village, Chaguanas. His hands and feet hogtied. Police arrested the men, ages 27, and 29, and the woman who were in the house.

On Friday, PC Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Insp Jones supervised the investigations with the assistance of WPC George.

By the evening, Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul instructed police to charge the men and release the woman. WPC Callender was expected to lay the charge.

Police believe Francois may have been killed after he allegedly harassed a woman who lived in the house.Francois previously lived at Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas. He was buried at Longdenville Public Cemetery after a funeral at the Ugandan Martyrs RC Church, Longdenville, Chaguanas on Friday afternoon.