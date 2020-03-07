10 move on to vocal solo finals

Competitors in the girls’ vocal solo, seven to ten years category, at the semi-final round of the Music festival at Queen’s Hall on Friday. - Vidya Thurab

The competition was stiff for places in the finals of the girls’ vocal solo class of the Music Festival for ages 7-10 years as 40 competitors took part in the semi-finals at Queen’s Hall on Friday.

The top 10 performers picked to move on to the finals scored between 89 and 91 points.

Moving on to the finals on March 17 were Haylee Wongkee of St. Peter’s RC Primary, Atiya Harvey from St Francis Girls RC School, Madisyn Boissiere of Dunross Prepatory, Timya Olivieri of Sacred Heart Girls RC, Isabelle Tanais and Shail Seeterran of St. Andrews AC Primary School, Nathanya Allen and Kernisa Lewis from Diamond Vale Primary School, and Kaitlyn Jackman and Maia Connelley of Maria Regina Grade School.

The test piece, Food from Ev’ryday Things by Clifford Crawley was an upbeat 45-second ditty which relied on the girls’ vocal abilities and presentation to convey the message of the song.

Adjudicator Joslynne Carr-Sealey commended the performers for their improvement, as they all would have performed the song in the preliminary round and improved upon their performances of the song. The finalists will again perform the test piece during the finals. Carr-Sealey told the performers they should work on their phrasing, tonal quality, and facial expressions to further give life to the song.