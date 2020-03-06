Woman makes fake kidnapping report, arrested for robbery instead

A 35-year-old Rio Claro woman is in police custody in relation to two robberies in the central division after she attempted to make a false report of a kidnapping at a police station.

Police said the woman who is wanted in relation to the robbery and wounding of a 39-year-old Colombian man on Sunday, was held on Tuesday when she crashed her car during another robbery.

Police said the woman and her accomplice pretended to operate a taxi attracting two women into the car in Couva where they robbed the women of cash and cell phones.

After putting both victims out, the bandits tried to escape by driving into a side street but crashed their car into another vehicle.

Police said the car used by the bandits was a rental and the woman went to the Couva Police Station to make a report in which she claimed she was kidnapped.

Investigators did a background check and found the woman matched the description of a suspect in several robberies and arrested her.

Police are still searching for her accomplice in the robberies

Contrary to earlier reports, the Colombian man from the earlier robbery did not die but was placed on life support on Thursday.