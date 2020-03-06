Will Windies cricket ever be great again?

THE EDITOR: After the West Indies men’s cricket squad’s humiliating 3-0 whitewash in the three ODIs to minnows Sri Lanka away and its crushing 1-1 draw at home to lightweights Ireland in the recent T20s series as defending World Cup champions, the question must now be asked: Will WI ever be great again in the gentleman’s game?

Results like these have tormented those of us who live and die for the men in maroon for more than two decades. They are the reasons even the most bright-eyed optimists among us cannot bemoan their well earned title of the “woeful Windies.” The WI has to admit that it has become a punter’s dream to bet against the Caribbean’s cricket teams as a sure way to win easy money despite the usual hype surrounding them.

Why can’t the WI turn the longest corner in cricket? is the question frequently asked. The WI may have to look no further than a wise old saying to find the answer: “Someone who really wants something badly enough must find a way to get it. Those who do not want it find an excuse.”

It is now time for a collective gut check among the stakeholders of Caribbean cricket. How long are we going to put up with the nonsense from our cricketers and cricketing administrators? The WI now has the cricketing prowess and the managerial talent to win and win big for a long time to come yet continues to fail miserably to do so.

Those who study the complex relationship between the human mind and reality tell us that the Earth is a desperation dimension hence the existence of the strange phenomena of “mind over matter,” which is an accepted fact by countless people, both secular and sacred minded.

Scientists believe that when a person or group of people is truly desperate for something they are drawn to it by the universe and the universe likewise draws it to them until both inexorably meet.

If this is true then the sum of the whole matter concerning the continued failure of WI cricket teams can only be that we the stakeholders do not want to win badly enough.

Maybe one day a generation will rise up among us to rekindle that old “fire in Babylon” of WI cricketing glory of yesteryear. Until then it may well be sang among us, “Que cera cera, whatever will be will be!”

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town