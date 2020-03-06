UNC MP concerned over older judges' sight, hearing

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

OROPOUCHE West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh has expressed concern about the faculties of older judges if their retirement age is extended from 65 to 70.

She was contributing to debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Age of Retirement of Judges, Interpretation and Chief Judicial Officers) Bill in the House on Wednesday.

She said the Opposition had no problem with increasing the age of judges from 65 to 70, but their mental capacity had to be looked at.

“As we age, there are physiological changes, so the things we do at 40 years we cannot do at 70.”

She pointed out older people may get presbycusis (loss of hearing) or presbyopia (loss of vision). She noted that judge-alone trials have been implemented, but there may be a time where the judge may not have all their mental faculties.

“The person’s life and limb and liberty is subjected to the sole discretion of the judge.”

She also trained her guns on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who piloted the bill.

“When he speaks, it is almost peacock-like, where the unfolding of the plumage is so he can exhibit a kaleidoscope of colours.”

She responded to Al-Rawi's reiterating that new courtrooms will be added to the International Waterfront Centre. She recalled that when late prime minister Patrick Manning established the Waterfront, its purpose was to be the financial hub of the Caribbean.

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if the Judiciary was consulted about the design and the layout of the courtrooms at the Waterfront. She said a courtroom should never have a central column and recalled while speaking to a witness at the San Fernando Supreme Court, they both had to keep shifting left and right because a column was blocking them.

“Ma’am, it have too many post-es (sic) in here,” she recalled the witness saying.

She said these types of things were happening because the Judiciary was not being engaged.

She also responded to the plan to increase the number of judges to deal with the backlog of cases, saying the backlog starts at the magisterial level and if nothing is done to push cases through at that level, then the AG is “spinning top in mud.”

The bill was passed later in the session.