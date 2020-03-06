Two covid19 cases in Martinique, 5 in French Guiana

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov

Martinique has confirmed two cases of coronavirus (covid19).

St Lucia News Online has reported that the French regional health agency Agence Régionale de Santé has confirmed that two cases tested positive at the Martinique University Hospital on Thursday.

The two people were at a hotel in Trois Ilets. One is a Swiss doctor who was on the island attending a cancer seminar.

This brings the total of positive coronavirus cases in French territories to ten. There are five cases in French Guiana, two cases in St Martin and one in St Barts.

A French news source said the five people who tested positive in French Guiana took part in a religious rally in Mulhouse, France, in February.

All five of the French Guiana cases came from the municipality of Saint-Laurent du Maroni, and two are teachers.