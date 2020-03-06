Time for Couva hospital to take care of patients

THE EDITOR: Seasonal influenza has an estimated case fatality rate of 0.1 per cent; covid19’s estimated case fatality is conservatively one per cent. Other coronavirus illnesses, SARS and MERS-CoV respectively, carry estimated case fatality rates of nine per cent and 36 per cent.

During the 2018-2019 flu season in the US, around 34,000 deaths were attributed to influenza. These deaths represented a case fatality of around 0.1 per cent. Certainly, prevention of covid19 is vitally important since it can potentially claim many more lives – if great numbers are infected.

What will test our health system and its quality will be the number of lives saved. This depends on institutional capacity and the quality of the health services over which Minister Deyalsingh presides.

That capacity goes way beyond simply the quarantining or isolation of patients. It has to do with the quality of personnel, plant and equipment involved in respiratory supportive care.

He had better stop politicking over the Couva hospital and begin in earnest to bring online the capacity for institutional care that resides at that yet-to-be commissioned facility.

STEVE SMITH

via e-mail