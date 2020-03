Teen shot dead at Las Lomas home

File photo

A 17-year-old Chaguanas boy is dead after he was shot in an ambush in Las Lomas on Thursday night.

Police said Saddiq Maloney returned to his apartment on Ramlal Street, St Helena Village, at around 10.30 pm and was ambushed by gunmen, who shot him several times.

Neighbours saw Maloney on the ground and called the police.

Police went to the scene with a district medical office , and declared Maloney dead.