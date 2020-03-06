Sinanan: Drivers get a month bligh ahead of demerit system

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan Photo: Angelo Marcelle

Drivers have been given a bligh until April 2 to get their affairs in order before the demerit system kicks in, said Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan. At Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, he replied to criticised in a recent newspaper editorial (not Newsday) about a delay in bringing the new system.

Sinanan said after being announced in January, the new system was supposed to take effect last Monday, but had been delayed for good reason.

“We saw a significant move by the population to upgrade their information. There was lots of activity. The ministry took a decision to delay the proclamation of the law. “You had a buy in from the population, making a genuine attempt to upgrade their information.”

He said 300 pieces of equipment have been distributed to enforce the new law when it takes effect and a software platform has been commissioned.

Despite holding his hand on the new law, Sinanan said the equipment had detected errant drivers within half-hour of being distributed. “We have already begun to pick up stolen vehicles.” He said the changes in traffic laws were not done as a revenue-raising measure, but rather to reduce carnage on the roads. Saying his ministry has had to beef up staff to help register drivers ahead of the new system, Sinanan said, “We are very comfortable.” Pressed as to any reason for delaying the new system, he said no, but that before the drastic move of making the change, citizens will be given a fair chance to register at the Licensing Office. “We are transforming how we use the road. We asked the Attorney General to delay by one month (the new law.)”

Sinanan made clear that errant drivers caught now will be charged under the existing law, despite not yet incurring penalties under the demerit system.