San Fernando's grande dame of dance laid to rest

From Left: Archdeacon Emeritus Dr Steve A West, Bishop Rawle Douglin and Rev Wayne Maughan bless the sacraments during the funeral of Joyce Cynthia Kirton, founder of Les Enfants Dance Co, at St Paul's Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

Referred to as San Fernando's grande dame of dance, Joyce Cynthia Kirton received a fitting sendoff on Wednesday with tributes in the form of dance, speeches and songs.

Scores of friends and relatives gathered at her funeral at St Paul's Anglican Church at Harris Promenade. Many spoke of her long and illustrious career, which touched the lives of many people.

Kirton, a dance pioneer, choreographer and educator, died peacefully on February 26, four days shy of her 88th birthday. Kirton, who lived at Cocoyea Village, founded the Les Enfants Dance Company.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello told mourners her education grounded and prepared her for the challenges ahead. It was at the Government Teachers' Training College that her interest in dance began, and where she was principally inspired by "none other than the legendary Beryl McBurnie."

Regrello recalled that Kirton reconnected with McBurnie in 1955 when the parish priest of St Paul's Anglican, Canon Max Farquhar, invited McBurnie to put together a group of actors which subsequently became the San Fernando Carnegie Players.

"With the Carnegie Players, Miss Kirton performed in the plays Dark of the Moon, Misbegotten, and Christopher Fry's The Firstborn, with a 14-year-old actor by the name of Patrick Manning."

Kirton's niece Hyacinth Kirton-Lewis Rosamond gave the eulogy and shared some personal aspects of Kriton's life. She never married or had children and had a "mortal fear" of feathered creatures, she said.

"She loved dogs and would spoil all of her family's dogs. She loved sewing. She also enjoyed a good Mills and Boon novel. Her biggest love was the dance company which she founded in 1962."

Other relatives who paid tributes said she lectured in physical education at Corinth Teachers' College and as a part-time lecturer in dance education at UWI, St Augustine. She was also a founding member of the Arawak Dance Group.

Also speaking was San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell, who shared fond memories of Kirton, whom he met for the first time in 2015 during the election campaign.

Archdeacon Dr Steve A West delivered the homily and told the congregation that Kirton shared herself and gifts willingly and lovingly to God's children. She genuinely cared, he said, for children and young people.

In her final days, she was planning to set up a homework centre for people to learn about life skills and the arts.

"That was her dream, her vision. Let us make her dream of that centre a reality, the Joyce Kirton Youth Development Centre."

Members of Les Enfants Dance Company danced in the aisles of the church.

Kirton founded the company in 1962 with 18 girls from the Anstey Memorial Girls' AC School who were just about to enter secondary school. By 1972, the company had grown to 63 members, whose ages ranged from seven to 22.

Kirto was buried at the Paradise Cemetery, San Fernando.