Retired cops chase, catch Rio Claro bandit

Two retired police officers received high praise from the public for chasing and catching a bandit outside a supermarket in Rio Claro on Friday.

Ex-sergeants Richard Knights and Rabindranath “Robin” Dookie handed over the man to Rio Claro police. Up to Friday evening, he remained in custody.

Reports are at 12.05 pm, the man walked into Flourishing Supermarket at High Street and held up the cashier. He had a knife and was wearing a mask. He grabbed an undisclosed sum of cash and ran out. The owner and staff raised an alarm.

Dookie is the owner of Robin's Bar, which is obliquely opposite the supermarket. He told Newsday he and Knights, his former colleague, were outside the bar talking and saw the man fleeing.

Without hesitation, the retired officers gave chase and arrested him. They found a knife, mask and cash on him.

“We ran about 200 metres.

"I retired about five years now. If I see wrongdoing, I will intervene.

"That is what we want in TT, for everyone to help one another and make sure we have a safe country,” Dookie said.

Social media users took to Facebook to congratulate the retirees.

One said, “Great job! They're retired but still protect and serve. Thank you both.”

Another said, “Commendable work for retirees, still upholding the law.”

“Great, I will be supporting Robin’s Bar,” a third user said.