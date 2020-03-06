Pres boys cop South piano duet title

WINNERS: Jodel Stoute and Wiraaj Annamunthodo, of Presentation College, who won big on Thursday in the Music Festival at Naparima Bowl. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Jodel Stoute and Wiraaj Annamunthodo made their school proud as the Presentation College students were crowned champions of the piano duet (ages 21 and under) category at the South Music Festival on Thursday. Attendees were treated to three songs across three piano duet categories at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

The first category was for those ages 13 and under, and their test piece was Gavotte from French Suite, No. 5 by the legendary musician and composer Johann Bach. The competitors were Emily Ramnarace and Isa Ali, luke Bissoondatt and Danielle Lee Singh, Amanda Seepersad and Ishani Maharaj, and Liam Stanley and Sharae Stanley.

While none of them were able to gain enough points to qualify for the championships on March 26 and 27, adjudicator Satanand Sharma encouraged the youngsters to continue playing and to keep trying. They all earned 72 points but 85 is required to move on to the championship.

The competitors in the 17 and under age group played Gavriel Faure’s Dolly No. 1 Berceuse. Annamunthodo performed alongside Isabella Cardinez. The other duos were Jhesus and Lasher Hackshaw, Joanna and Angelina Phillips , Zanetta Modeste and Joshua Caesar, Kyle Redhead and Celine Kissoon, and Juliana Thomas and Seraiah Branche.

Annamunthodo and Cardinez placed first with 82 points, while Modeste and Caesar placed second with 81. Stoute is a grade seven piano player and will have his grade eight exam on March 31. He has been playing piano for eight years.

He said, “It relaxes me. It is a hobby I love to do.” Annamunthodo is a grade eight player who has been playing piano since 2012. He said his parents registered him for a class and he fell in love with the instrument.

“I developed a connection with the music and it became like a second language to me.”