PoS man on bond for camouflage shorts

A Port of Spain man was put on a $500 bond on Friday after he pleaded guilty to wearing camouflage short pants.

Juliano Garcia appeared before senior magistrate Sarah Da Silva charged with wearing the shorts in contravention of the Defence Force Act, which criminalises the wearing of camouflage clothing without the permission of the National Security Minister, or without being a member of the Defence Force.

Garcia was arrested on Thursday on Duke Street. He admitted he knew having camouflage clothing without permission was illegal. The magistrate said it did not matter if he wore the clothing at home, it was still illegal to do so.

He was put on a bond for six months and the magistrate ordered his shorts destroyed.

Earlier this week, a Carenage man, who was charged in 2018 with being in possession of two pairs of camouflage pants in contravention of the Customs Act, challenged a legal notice which also criminalises the importation of “camouflage pattern materials.”

Isaiah Prince’s matter is being argued by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Karina Singh and Chelsea John and will come up for hearing on April 6.